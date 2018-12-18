A Mid-Michigan couple have been hospitalized after police said they were stabbed by their daughter.
Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said it happened at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Green said officers were called to 6109 Bermuda Lane where they found a 43-year-old woman stabbing suspect that had been subdued by a neighbor.
Investigators believe the suspect, who lives at the home with her parents, attacked them, stabbing them in their heads and faces.
Monday night they were categorized as critical condition at the hospital, but they have been upgraded.
Police are still trying to determine a motive for the attacks.
No one else was hurt.
