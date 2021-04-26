Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are alerting professionals licensed by the state of Michigan to be aware of an elaborate scam that cost one physical therapist and her family their life savings.
The scheme took multiple days and involved three different men posing as an investigator from LARA, specifically a chief investigator from LARA and an FBI agent. The men convinced the physical therapist her license to practice was in danger of immediate temporary suspension and directed her to receive the notification in writing to the closest UPS store.
The document appeared an official LARA letterhead and included her license number according to the woman.
The man pretending to be the chief investigator told the woman he was investigating a drug trafficking case that involved her name and license associated with 15 bank accounts laundering $2.4 million. The three men told her during a phone call the woman had an option to obtain a lawyer and being in jail for at least six months with no bail or cooperate with their investigation by signing a federal bond agreement with the Department of Justice.
The woman was convinced the scam was legitimate and followed their instruction and made a wire transfer for her bond the men made up. When her husband discovered the wire transfer, the police were called and confirmed this was a scam.
The couple was unable to recover any of their financial losses.
“This kind of scheme shows the depth and breadth bad actors will go to while robbing well-intentioned people who are fearful of the results should they not comply,” said Nessel. “Do NOT fall for anyone who calls and threatens you unless you provide them with some form of cash – in this case, a hefty wife transfer. Be alert, be skeptical, and hang up, no matter how often they reach out to you. And by all means, immediately stop any payments and alert local law enforcement to report them. You may also wish to report this conduct to our office as it helps us understand what scams are circulating so that we can warn the public about them.”
“No one from our office in LARA will ever reach out to you and threaten to suspend your license,” said Hawks. “Our investigators have teamed up with Michigan State Police to put a stop to as many scams as possible – but we need our licensees to be alert to the possibility that the next text, email, or phone call they get about their license may be someone trying to scam them.”
