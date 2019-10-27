Saginaw Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire.
The fire happened at a rental home located at 2248 Bay St.
The home was occupied by a couple and their pets. Everyone made it out of the home safely.
There was damage done to the home, but officials said that it’s not a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials believe may have been accidental.
TV5 will update you as we learn more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.