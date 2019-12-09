A Flint woman is reunited with her husband after living in separate countries for almost four years.
“Oh my God! It seemed like an eternity,” said Stephanie Shah.
Stephanie met her husband Tariq on the internet. The two got married in Pakistan in December of 2015.
TV5 first told their story when Tariq was in the process of getting his visa but in March of 2017, it was still stuck in the immigration process.
“We need answers from our US Embassy. We write them daily,” Stephanie said.
She said they had no luck. They had to continue their relationship thousands of miles apart.
“I came to Pakistan at least twice a year. And if I didn’t go there, we would meet in Dubai,” Stephanie said.
Four years later, the couple is finally together.
“Now finally we end this process. I feel very good,” Tariq said.
“So we finally can relax a little bit and enjoy our life a bit. Finally,” Stephanie said.
Tariq arrived in the US in late October. The two live together in Stephanie’s hometown of Flint.
Living in Flint is a culture shock for Tariq but so far, he said he loves it.
“Free. Total freedom here,” Tariq said.
He said it’s a lot colder here than in Pakistan.
“We no have snow. But here, I feel all freeze,” Tariq said.
While the couple had been separated by an ocean for years, Stephanie said she’d do it all again. She thinks the visa process helped Tariq learn about America. She feels it strengthened their relationship.
“When you look back on it, it really is worth it,” Stephanie said.
She said they are looking forward to their future together and they’re planning their next steps.
“Now we’re planning children. We ready. We are ready for new exciting things for us,” Stephanie said.
Stephanie said she plans on working to open a Pakistan center for women and girls in the area.
