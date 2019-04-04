After their daughter was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at a young age, a local couple is hoping a unique fundraiser will help in the fight against the disease.
The Doneths of Corunna are leading a convoy of horse drawn wagons on Saturday, April 6.
“It’s not a disease that you will know just by seeing someone,” said Kevin Doneth. “Even though it really affects their lives.”
Kevin and his wife Donna are on a mission to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis.
The Durand couple is planning a wagon train for MS. This comes after their own child was diagnosed with the disease.
“Our youngest daughter was affected two years ago,” Kevin said. “Really brought it to our attention. And since then we’ve learned there is a lot of people. Either know or have family members that have it.”
The couple teamed up with other horse and carriage enthusiasts who are donating their time to lead a convoy of draft horses to carry people from the Shiawassee Fairground to downtown Corunna.
“We’re meeting at the Shiawasse County Fairgrounds Saturday morning,” Kevin said. “This will be around 10 o’ clock. And for as much space as we have. You’re going to let people ride. We’re hoping they will make donations.”
The donations from the event will go to the National MS Society.
But the horse ride doesn’t end in Corunna. It will be followed up by lunch and an auction.
“We’re going into downtown Corunna,” Kevin said. “At the Stu Coutts Pavilion. And we’re going to have a luncheon and we have a number of items that are going to be auctioned off.”
The Doneths said their will be 20 horses and 10 carriages. The event is open to the public.
Kevin said that he hopes the money raised will lead them one step closer to finding a cure.
There is room for up to 150 people. Space is limited and it’s first come, first serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.