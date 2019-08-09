Couple witnesses Dayton shooting on wedding night

Saturday night began like a dream for Cody Kreager and his new wife Leigh.
They just tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony with family and decided to continue the festivities at a bar in Dayton's Oregon District, where they danced happily in each other's arms.
But the newlywed bliss was short-lived.
"We were having the time of our life and we went from the mountain top to the lowest valley in a matter of an hour," Kreager said. "You try to look back and remember the wedding day, but you can't...because that happened."
Gunfire erupted over the music while people ran frantically to get away.
"Everybody's getting down and my first instinct was, where's my wife?" Kreager said.
The two had taken cover separately, emerging after police gave them the OK to come out of hiding.
"We saw a lady who had been shot in the stomach, I don't know if she made it, we saw a guy shot in the leg, don't know if we made it, we saw ambulance firefighters running around," Kreager said.
It has given the couple a new appreciation for life.
"There was a lot of people who weren't as fortunate as us and my heart breaks for them," Kreager said.
They are thankful for the first responders who put their own lives on the line.
The Kreager' are beginning their union, stronger than ever.
"There was a point in time where I thought I wasn't going to see her again. I'm not going to let the hate in someone's heart ruin the beauty that's out there and Dayton's a beautiful city, and Dayton people are strong people," Kreager said.
