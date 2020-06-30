A Genesee County Circuit Court judge amended the bond for Alexzander Miller, one of the teens accused in the fatal Clio rock-throwing incident, during a motion hearing on Monday, June 29.
Miller is one of five teens charged in Kenneth White's death. White died in October 2017 after a rock was thrown off of an I-75 overpass and crashed through the windshield of the vehicle he was in, hitting him.
The court amended Miller's bond to $25,000.
Under the conditions of the bond, Miller has to have a GPS tether to his mother's home. He is not allowed to leave the house for any reason other than meeting with his attorneys when needed.
Miller is also not allowed to use any social media, or have contact with his co-defendents, the victims or their families.
He also cannot use drugs or alcohol.
Kyle Anger is the teen accused of throwing the rock that killed White. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October 2018 and has since been sentenced.
Future court dates have yet to be set for the other teens: Trevor Gray, Mikadyn Payne, and Mark Sekelsky.
