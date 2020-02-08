Judge holding gavel, close-up
(Getty: Tetra Images)

A Detroit-area woman who says the wheels on the bus went too fast will get her day in court.

The Michigan appeals court says Susan Mickels can press ahead with a lawsuit against a transit agency known as SMART.

She says she fractured her back while riding a bus in a construction zone in Detroit.

SMART said the bus was not exceeding the 35 mph speed limit. But Mickels' lawyer argued that the driver should have recognized the rough condition of the road and slowed down.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.