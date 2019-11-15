A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has denied ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's latest effort to get out of prison.
The order was filed Friday on Kilpatrick's motion arguing, among other things, that U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds was biased and should have recused herself due to a personal relationship she had with his defense attorney. The 49-year-old Kilpatrick said Edmunds sent his lawyer a card for his wedding.
Kilpatrick resigned in 2008 following a text-messaging sex scandal involving his chief of staff. In 2013, Edmunds sentenced him to 28 years in prison for extortion, bribery, conspiracy and other crimes during his years in office.
Kilpatrick is being held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn, New York. He is due to be released in 2037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.