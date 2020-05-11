The Shiawassee County Circuit Court denied the Michigan Department of Health ad Human Services’ (MDHHS) request for a temporary restraining order seeking Karl Manke cease all business at his Owosso barbershop.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the court wanted to provide Manke with an opportunity for a hearing on the request for an injunction, despite the public health dangers that continuing to operate the business creates.
The AG’s office said the court action filed on behalf of MDHHS seeks to enforce the Public Health Order that deems the business an imminent danger to public health considering the COVID-19 pandemic. The order directs Manke to immediately cease operations at his business.
The state is seeking to schedule a hearing as soon as possible.
