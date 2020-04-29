Attorney Dana Nessel announced that the Michigan Court of Claims determined that the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, and earlier versions of it, did not infringe on the constitutional rights of Michigan residents.
In the first substantive ruling examining the constitutionality of the executive orders, Court of Claims Judge Christopher M. Murray acknowledged in his opinion that the rights asserted by plaintiffs are fundamental.
“But those liberty interests are, and always have been, subject to society’s interests – society being our fellow residents. They – our fellow residents – have an interest to remain unharmed by a highly communicable and deadly virus, and since the state entered the Union in 1837, it has had the broad power to act for the public health of the entire state when faced with a public crisis.”
He also indicated that the Emergency Management Act provides for very specific procedures and criteria for the Governor to declare a state of disaster or emergency, and what conditions qualify as a disaster or emergency.
“I am pleased with the court’s decision,” Nessel said. “This pandemic has already taken more than 3,600 lives in Michigan and many more around the world. The primary goal of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order has always been to protect human life.”
You can view the document from the court ruling below.
(1) comment
So now the crybabies have been told to follow the rules and be quiet.
Nice, if only they would have researched the laws before bringing a frivolous lawsuit, they wouldn’t look stupid.
Im sure they will find another way to look dumb.
