The Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Liquor Control Commission announced that in-state liquor retailers were saved from being undercut by out-of-state businesses.
According to Lara, a federal appeals court, in its strong opinion for the State of Michigan, has upheld the statutory authority of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) to regulate alcohol distribution through its three-tier distribution system that protects the business interests of in-state retailers through fair competition and prioritizes public health and safety.
“This decisive ruling is a significant victory for Michigan retailers, our business community, and consumers,” said MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi. “We are very pleased with this unanimous decision that continues to ban out-of-state retailers who want to bypass our three-tier distribution system to poach business from Michigan retailers.”
According to the lawsuit, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the MLCC’s restriction on out-of-state retailers delivering alcohol directly to Michigan consumers. It reverses the lower court’s opinion that would have extended the delivery rights to retailers nationwide.
The Sixth Circuit concluded that the challenged statute permissibly regulates the importation of alcohol and protects the health, safety, and welfare of Michigan citizens. They said the decision validates Michigan’s regulatory authority to funnel alcohol that enters Michigan through in-state wholesalers and protects in-state retailers from unfair competition from out-of-state retailers not subject to Michigan’s laws.
According to Lara, the lawsuit was filled by a Fort Wayne, Indiana wine retailer, and three Michigan wine enthusiasts. They asserted that Michigan could not allow its licensed retailers to deliver alcohol to Michigan consumers without also allowing out-of-state retailers to ship directly to Michigan consumers, even though the out-of-state retailers would be bypassing Michigan’s required wholesaler tier of distribution.
LARA said the unanimous, 3-0 decision of the Sixth Circuit panel on April 21, 2020, affirmed the validity of Michigan’s retailer-delivery statute and the State’s authority under article 2 of the 21st Amendment and that the law has the predominant effect of protecting public health and safety.
The Court noted that the three-tier system of alcohol distribution has been a key part of state efforts to control the flow of alcohol since the end of Prohibition in 1933.
LARA said one of the key goals of the three-tier system is to balance the availability of alcohol to consumers against excessively low prices that could overstimulate consumption. They said that by upholding the statute, the Court preserved Michigan’s authority to prevent out-of-state retailers like Lebamoff from undercutting Michigan retailer prices and “escaping the State’s interests in limiting consumption.”
According to the Court, Michigan presented sufficient evidence to show that requiring in-state presence serves the public health and that the plaintiffs failed to sufficiently refute that evidence.
