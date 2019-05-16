The Michigan Court of Appeals says a Lansing woman can sue the county health department that she says failed to diagnose her breast cancer.
Zanetta Hutchinson filed a lawsuit against the Ingham County Health Department, a doctor and a nurse practitioner after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Hutchinson says the department's Women's Health Center allowed a malignant tumor to grow unchecked for years.
The Lansing State Journal reports that the appeals court ruled last week that Hutchinson is allowed to sue. The case is being sent back to Ingham County Circuit Court, which previously sided with the health department's claim that Hutchinson's lawsuit was invalid because she filed too late.
Michigan law says a claim must be filed six months after an alleged instance of medical malpractice.
