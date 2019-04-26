A court says a Kent County man who spent nearly nine years in prison before winning an acquittal in a sexual assault case doesn't qualify for compensation for the wrongly convicted.
The Michigan appeals court says new evidence didn't clear Dennis Tomasik, although there were nearly two dozen additional witnesses called at the second trial. The jury also saw new exhibits.
The appeals court says Tomasik got a second trial only because the state Supreme Court said a police recording was improperly admitted at the first trial.
The 3-0 opinion Thursday was written by Judge Brock Swartzle. It sets a key precedent for how the Court of Claims will review claims for compensation by people who say they were wrongly convicted. Michigan grants $50,000 for every year in prison.
