The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled to uphold Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers on Aug. 21.
In the court's ruling, they stated Whitmer's declaration of the state of emergency and the associated executive orders fell within the scope of the "Governor's authority under the constitutionallly-sound EPGA."
You can view the full ruling here.
The Governor's Office issued the following statement after the ruling:
"Today the Court of Appeals handed the governor a complete and decisive win in her efforts to protect the people of Michigan from this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. This decision recognizes that the Governor’s actions to save lives are lawful and her orders remain in place. As the Court concluded: “[T]he Governor’s declaration of a statement of emergency, her extensions of the state of emergency, and her issuance of related EOs clearly fell within the scope of the Governor’s authority under the EPGA.” (p. 21). She will continue to do what she’s always done: take deliberate, measured actions to protect Michiganders from this unprecedented threat. This lawsuit is a dangerous and costly attempt to take away the governor’s power to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and save lives. We owe it to our frontline heroes who have been putting their lives on the line to pull together as a state and work as one team to stop the spread of this virus."
