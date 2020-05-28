DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan court on Thursday ordered a barber to close his shop and stop defying the state's coronavirus restrictions, though he vowed to keep cutting hair.
The Michigan appeals court overturned a decision by a Shiawassee County judge and ordered him to sign an injunction sought by state regulators.
Karl Manke, 77, said he's not backing down. He told The Associated Press that he got the news while cutting someone's hair and he doesn't intend to comply with it.
“I could care less,” he said by phone from his shop in Owosso, about 70 miles northwest of Detroit. “If they want to put me in jail, put me in jail. ... I will be governed — fair governing — but not ruled. This is a police state action.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has kept barbershops and hair salons closed for weeks, citing a high risk of virus transmission as stylists cut hair and people wait for their turn.
“Uncontroverted evidence clearly revealed that COVID-19 is a highly communicable illness,” the appeals court said. “Uncontroverted evidence revealed that COVID-19 is spread by infected persons showing no symptoms that could serve to warn others of the possibility of infection.”
Manke filed an appeal with the Michigan Supreme Court on May 28.
He is contesting the Michigan Court of Appeals order issued earlier today remanding his case back to Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J. Stewart for entry of a preliminary injunction to close his barbershop.
Manke’s attorney, David A. Kallman, stated the following:
We were astounded that the Court of Appeals majority would issue a decision that so clearly violates the law and court rules. We applaud Judge Swartzle for his commitment to adhere to the Rule of Law. This appeal to the Supreme Court will allow Mr. Manke to be heard so that he can continue to exercise his constitutional right to speak out and earn a living and to keep his barber shop open in a safe and responsible manner.
Manke reopened his shop on May 4, saying he needed to make money and declaring that the “government is not my mother.” He has been ticketed for violating Whitmer's orders. Separate from the court case, he's had his shop and barber's licenses suspended. Nonetheless, customers have traveled from all over the state to get a haircut and endorse his defiance.
Manke gave free haircuts last week during a protest at the state Capitol. Texas hair salon owner Shelley Luther, who was briefly jailed for opening her shop, appeared at a rally outside Manke's business.
You can read the full order below:
(2) comments
What an idiot.
So instead of having back bills, he will no longer have a business and be facing jail time.
Temper tantrums have consequences.
They closed the Churches down, they closed the small Business man down, when they come for you I will pray for you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.