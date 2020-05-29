Image: Karl Manke's Barber and Beauty Shop
Source: WNEM

Shiawassee County Circuit Court ordered that Karl Manke must immediately cease all business operations at his barber shop on May 29.

The court also ruled that the premises of the location should be locked and closed until the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services rescinds his Imminent Danger and Abatement Order.

It is further ordered that this order will be enforced through the court’s general contempt powers.

This comes weeks after Manke decided to open his barber shop against the governor’s executive 

