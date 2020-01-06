GRAPHIC WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some people.
Shiawassee County District Court records revealed horrific details about Kevin Bacon’s murder.
The 25-year-old Swartz Creek man went missing on Christmas Eve after he went to meet up with a man from a dating app.
Police discovered Bacon’s body in the basement of 50-year-old Mark Latunski’s home in the 700 block of W. Tyrrell Road in Morrice on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Police received a tip Bacon may be at the residence and discovered his body after performing a welfare check at the residence, according to court records.
Latunski granted police permission to search the residence on Dec. 28, the court records say.
Police discovered Bacon’s body hanging naked from the ceiling in the basement, court records say.
At that time, Latunski was arrested. He has since been charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a body.
“Under Miranda warnings, Mr. Latunski admitted to the murder of Mr. Bacon,” Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. James Moore is quoted saying in the court records.
Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back, then slit his throat, according to court records.
Latunski then said he wrapped rope around the ankles of Bacon and hung him from the rafters of the ceiling, the court records say.
“In addition, Mr. Latunski admitted to using the knife to cut off Mr. Bacon’s testicles which he later consumed,” Moore is quoted saying in the court records.
Latunski is scheduled back in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Latunski's public defender, Douglas Corwin Jr., said he will be filing an insanity defense on behalf of his client. Corwin said he will be asking for a forensic evaluation of Latunski.
