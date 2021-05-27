The Michigan Court of Appeals ordered the adult charges against four of the suspects involved in a deadly rock-throwing incident be dismissed, allowing them to be tried as juveniles.
In October 2017, Alexander Miller, Trevor Gray, Mikadyn Payne, Mark Sekelsky, and Kyle Anger were charged after a 6-pound piece of concrete was thrown from the Dodge Road I-75 highway overpass in Genesee County's Vienna Township. The rock struck and killed Kenneth White, a 32-year-old man from Mt. Morris, while he was in a vehicle.
Anger, the oldest of the group who was accused of throwing the rock, was released on parole in January. Gray, Sekelsky, and Payne have been held in jail since October 2017 awaiting disposition of their cases, while Miller is out on bond.
The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office tried to dismiss the charges against the defendants to reissue the charges in juvenile court. Genesee County Judge Joseph J. Farah’s denial of the motion prompted the appeal from the Michigan Court of Appeals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.