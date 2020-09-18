Michigan absentee ballots can be counted to two weeks after the election following a judge's ruling earlier today.
The decision comes after more 6,000 late ballots were rejected in the August primary.
But some local clerks feel there's already too much on their plate.
"It's almost like it's a four-ring circus for us,” said Frankenmuth City Clerk Phillip Kerns. “We're trying to do the best that we can but it’s very difficult to orderly process things and do everything as effectively and efficiently as it needs to be done."
As long as your ballot is postmarked by November 2, the day before the election, it can be counted.
In Michigan alone, more than two million absentee ballots have already been requested.
In a statement, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said, "The court's decision recognizes many of the unique challenges that the pandemic has created and will reduce the potential for disenfranchisement."
Secretary Benson still wants people to plan ahead and not wait until the last minute to vote, something clerk Kerns agrees with.
"We've got over 1,500, nearly 1,600 absentee ballots,” Kerns said. “That's about forty percent of our registered voters in the City of Frankenmuth. And it takes time to issue those ballots and process them and get them out in the mail."
The ruling is expected to be appealed by republicans who are interested parties in the case.
