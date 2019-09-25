The Michigan appeals court has thrown out the conviction of an Upper Peninsula teenager who used social media to fantasize about killing a boy, his dog and his goldfish.
The messages between four girls were made on Snapchat. The messages never were sent to the boy and he never read them. The girls believed they were private. But a Juvenile Court jury in Gogebic (Go-GEY'-bic) County convicted a girl, identified as J.P., of using text messages to terrorize another person.
The appeals court overturned the conviction Tuesday, saying there was no evidence that the teens actually intended to frighten the boy. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher says teens "sometimes make poor judgments" due to an inability to "foresee the painful consequences of their actions."
The girls didn't like the 13-year-old boy and said he was a bully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.