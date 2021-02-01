The fate of 17-year-old Corbin Redman is still unclear after he pled guilty to killing his sister. There’s still the question of if he’ll be charged as an adult or a juvenile.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for everyone involved, the community lost a very fine young lady,” said Gratiot County Prosecutor Keith Kushion.
11-year-old Addison Redman of Gratiot County was killed with a 20-gauge shotgun blast to the head in August 2019.
Police suspected her brother Corbin, who was 15 at the time fired the gun.
Though he repeatedly denied it.
“Corbin had maintained he had nothing to do with it and he came back and found his sister deceased,” Kushion said.
Until Monday. The now- 17-year-old Corbin pled guilty to a reduced charge of reckless discharge of a firearm resulting in death. Before that he was facing murder and felony firearm.
“The parents of Addison now know that their son was in fact responsible,” Kushion said. “I feel bad for the family but I’m glad Corbin finally stepped up and admitted responsibility for his role in this.”
He said the guilty plea was a long time coming.
A detailed investigation involving out of state shotgun manufacturers and overseas ammo makers solidified the county’s case against Corbin.
But court dates kept getting pushed back by COVID-19.
And now, if he’s charged as an adult, Corbin faces two years in prison.
But since he was 15 at the time, he could be charged as a juvenile.
“He would be committed to be a state ward and be a state ward up until the age of 21,” Kushion said.
The decision will be made at a hearing on April 23.
