The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a motion by a man wanting to openly carry a handgun on a school campus.
Kenneth Herman has a permit and carried his handgun while picking up his daughter at Clio's Edgerton Elementary in 2013.
The district has a "No Weapons" policy and Herman filed a lawsuit over his right to open carry.
In July, Michigan's Supreme Court ruled Clio Area Schools can ban guns on district property.
Herman and Michigan Open Carry Inc. appealed that decision.
