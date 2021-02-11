The family of a man who died after a small cannon explosion is speaking out about the tragic incident.
Evan Silva, 26, died on Feb. 6 after the explosion at a home in the 9200 block of Cook Road in Gaines Township.
Brent Romanik, Silva’s cousin, said no one is at fault and it was a “blameless accident.”
“Evan lived his life with vibrance, charisma and one-of-a-kind-humor. His far reaching influence can be attributed to his warm smile, infectious laugh and larger than life personality. Evan will always be loved and remembered by all he touched,” Romanik said in part in a statement.
Romanik also said the tragic incident did not happen at a baby shower, but at a gathering with friends later in the evening.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search the property where the incident happened. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said it’s still too early to say if charges will be filed.
Silva’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.