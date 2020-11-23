COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise at an alarming rate across Michigan.
One hospital in Mid-Michigan is shouldering a lot of the weight.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Michigan hospitals was released on Friday, showing Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw with the most statewide.
“The numbers have continued to go up at an alarming rate,” said Kristin Knoll, spokesperson for Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw. “Currently at Covenant Healthcare, about 50 percent of our patients are COVID positive.”
Earlier this summer, that number was at 10 to 20 percent of all patients.
As of Friday, Covenant Healthcare had 192 COVID-19 patients with 31 in intensive care. That is the highest number for one hospital in the state.
Knoll said the spike in COVID-19 patients is taking a toll on the staff.
“They’ve been at this for eight months so there’s going to be more somber days than others. And we try to keep their spirits up. They come in with a can-do attitude to care for patients. They want to be here for patients, but at the same time, they’re human too,” Knoll said.
With Thanksgiving this week, Knoll is urging everyone to stay home and keep Thanksgiving to those who live in your immediate household.
“The least I can do this Thanksgiving is not have a Thanksgiving with my family. It’s my favorite holiday. I love Thanksgiving. There’s a lot of traditions that happen and I totally get it. But the least we can do is all just stay with our families in our homes,” Knoll said.
Knoll said friends and extended family can wait until next year.
“Don’t go outside and travel around. Limit who you are in contact with. Use your mask if you have to go out. Wash your hands and social distance. Do all those right things to help our frontline staff,” Knoll said.
