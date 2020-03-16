Covenant Care Center recently added additional triage outside its main entrance to appropriately screen people before coming into the Emergency Care Center.
According to a Facebook post, when people arrive at the Emergency Care Center they will be greeted by a provider outside the entrance.
The post said that people with any respiratory symptoms will be provided a mask. The patient will then be taken in a separate entrance to a private room for additional evaluation. Those who do not show fever or respiratory symptoms will be directed to the main entrance for care.
Covenant is advising everyone to continuously exercise caution, social distancing, and hand washing.
They are reminding people that not everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 experience symptoms.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.