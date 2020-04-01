You’re washing your hands, social distancing and staying at home.
Still the number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan increases by the thousands.
Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a new recommendation, for everyone in public to start wearing masks.
Is the idea of recommending everyone wear a mask a good one?
“Yes, absolutely,“ Dr. Michael Sullivan from Covenant Healthcare said. “Everybody should be wearing a mask when they go outside and they’re going to be around people.”
Sullivan is the chief medical officer of Covenant health care and says covenant is already requiring everyone who visits the hospital to wear a mask.
“If you have COVID and wear a mask it’ll help prevent you spreading it,” Sullivan said. “Why should healthy people wear a mask? Because though they seem fine, they actually might have it. The science is saying up to a quarter of patients who are positive of this disease will never have a symptom at all.”
The N-95 masks prevent 95 percent of droplet spread, surgical masks around 80-90 percent and homemade cloth 60 to 70 percent.
But the CDC hasn’t pulled the trigger just yet.
It’s not an easy recommendation to make. There’s a major problem, being a major shortage of masks for our health care workers.
“The last thing we want is to have everybody go out there and try to get masks and then not have them for the health care workers at the hospital which are at the highest risk,” Sullivan said.
He says it’ll take creative thinking to solve the problem, like the use of homemade cloth masks for those not around patients. He believes as more companies start switching production to these supplies the mask shortage will hopefully end soon.
“The more people adhere to the recommendations,” Sullivan said. “The sooner we get over this and the better the health of our community’s going to be. I think the face mask is just the next step in doing this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.