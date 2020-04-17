A local emergency department has seen a drop-in numbers despite the pandemic and it might not be a good thing.
"We are definitely seeing some COVID patients, but we're also concerned that we're not seeing our typical patients that we have seen on a normal basis from day to day," Aaron Smith said.
Smith is the clinical operations coordinator for the emergency department at Covenant Healthcare.
He says visits to the emergency room are down around 5o percent because people who are experiencing life-threatening events that are choosing to stay home because of fears of contracting covid-19.
"Chest pain, it could be a heart attack, stroke,” Smith said. “The quicker you can present the more procedures, the better the outcome could be. Because some of those procedures or some of those treatments are very much time sensitive."
Smith wants people to know when you make a visit to the ER you'll be safe.
"They'll be given their mask to protect them,” he said. “We'll also be wearing masks to decrease any kind of transmission. We're using all the protective equipment, frequent hand washings, frequent washing of the hard surfaces in the entire hospital."
So, if you're having crushing chest pain or pressure, or if you're having difficulty speaking, or weakness on one side don't let coronavirus fears stop you.
Smith wants you to get help before it's too late.
"Those are symptoms that should not be ignored,” Smith said. “You need to come in so we can treat you."
