On Wednesday, Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw had zero active COVID-19 infections for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Covenant hopes this good news can be an opportunity to educate residents about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Covenant HealthCare is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all patients who are at least 12 years old. You must make an appointment for your first dose of the vaccine.
To make an appointment, click here: (https://covenantcovidvaccine.chs-mi.com/MyChartPRD/covid19?public=1#/triage)
Once your appointment is scheduled, you will receive an email confirmation with instructions and additional information on what to expect at your visit.
