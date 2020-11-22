As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Michigan, a Mid-Michigan hospital is reporting the largest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw is at the top of the state's list with 192 COVID-19 patients in their care with 31 patients in intensive care, as of Friday.
Second on the list is Henry Ford Macomb Hospital with 164 COVID-19 hospitalizations with 27 in ICU.
A Covenant spokesperson said the numbers are climbing at "an alarming and unsustainable rate."
Covenant said their latest data shows that 50 percent of people in inpatient care are COVID-19 positive.
While the number of patients is high, the extended length of stays and discharge barriers are also adding to capacity challenges.
The hospital is also seeing challenges in staffing, which they said is something happening across the country.
Officials at Covenant are asking the community to do everything they can to slow the spread of the COVID-19.
