United Healthcare (UHC) insurance and Covenant HealthCare are parting ways.
Covenant confirmed to TV5 that due to an inability to reach an agreement with the insurance company, the contract between the two entities will end Dec. 31, 2019.
Covenant said it is their understanding that UHC will not consider the “majority of services” provided by Covenant after Dec. 31 as in-network and that may result in additional out-of-pocket costs to patients, and/or denial of coverage.
The ending date for the contract between UHC and Covenant physicians is still in negotiations, according to Covenant, and discussions are underway to find a date that reduces impact on patients.
Covenant added:
We encourage anyone with questions specific to their UHC coverage to call UHC and/or reference the communication they received from UHC. For those who wish to maintain Covenant HealthCare as their provider of choice, there are a wide-array of other health plan options available to people in our area that consider Covenant in-network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.