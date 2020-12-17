Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw will be receiving its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital said it will be receiving 1,950 doses of the vaccine Thursday morning, Dec. 17, and will begin vaccinating frontline employees.
MidMichigan Health in Midland also received its first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Midland healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
