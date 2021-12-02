The federal government has granted additional staffing assistance at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw after a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Under the agreement, the federal government will send a 22-person medical team to support doctors and nurses at Covenant as they treat COVID-19 and other patients.

“I’m grateful to our federal partners for delivering much-needed relief to Michigan’s hospitals and healthcare personnel who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic for over 18 months,” Whitmer said. “We know that the vast majority of their patients are unvaccinated or have not yet received a booster dose. We can all do our part to help reduce the strain on our hospital systems by getting vaccinated, making an appointment to get a booster dose and continuing to take precautions to keep ourselves and loved ones safe. We are in this together.”

The additional staffing will include registered nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists. The team will start treating patients on Dec. 12 and give support for the next 30 days.

“We continue to work to provide support to our hospitals across the state as we know this latest surge is taking a tremendous toll on our health care workers who have already given so much throughout the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “We are asking all Michiganders to do their part to support our state’s health care workers by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, social distancing and staying home and getting tested regularly.”

MDHHS: Michigan hospitals filling up with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients While the state continues to record high numbers of COVID-19 cases, the majority of Michigan residents severely sick with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to new data from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA).

The federal team comes as Michigan hospitals strain due to a spike in COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated, according to MDHHS. In the last 30 days, 97,310 of 137,472 cases, 71 percent, 1,134 of 1,584 hospitalized cases, 72 percent, and 588 of 772 deaths, 76 percent, were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.