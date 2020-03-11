The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has filed a lawsuit against Covenant HealthCare alleging wage discrimination.
In the lawsuit, filed in federal court, the EEOC claims Covenant violated federal law by paying a female employee a lower wage than two male coworkers who hold the same position.
The suit says that the female employee has worked for Covenant since 2008. In Feb. 2017 she became a business intelligence developer and was paid a starting wage of $31.05 per hour. The suit said that three months later Covenant transferred a male employee from a different department to become a business intelligence developer and paid him a starting wage of $39.16 per hour. The suit continues to say that later in 2017 Covenant hired another male in the same position and paid him a starting wage of $35.05 per hour. The woman continues to earn a lower wage than both males, despite all three performing equal work, the suit alleges.
The EEOC is looking to recover monetary compensation for the employee in the form of back pay, liquidated damages, and punitive damages.
“Employers cannot continue to discriminate against women and perpetuate illegal traditions but must pay female employees equal pay for equal work,” said EEOC Trial Attorney Karen Brooks. “The EEOC will litigate, when necessary, to ensure that employers recognize this basic principle.”
Covenant issued the following statement in response to the suit:
We received notification of this lawsuit yesterday. In order to respect the employee's privacy, and as this is an active case, we respectfully cannot provide further details.
