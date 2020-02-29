Today is a rather special day for all newborns at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw because it’s Feb. 29, also known as leap day, which occurs every four years.
Today’s newborns at Covenant’s Birth Center won’t be officially celebrating their next birthday until 2024.
“Kind of cool – unique,” said Alyssa Bush, a new mother from Saginaw.
“I can’t believe that it’s actually happened,” said Allison Lavender, a new mother from Bay City.
Both Lavender and Bush are proud new parents to these little “leaplings,” the official name for a leap year baby.
The first to arrive at Covenant on this historic day was Mallory Bush, at around 1:30 a.m.
This was far earlier than Alyssa Bush was expecting.
“No, my due date actually was the eighth of March, so she came early,” said Bush.
The same goes for little Annabelle, Allison Lavender’s daughter. Annabelle came at around 10 a.m.
“She wasn’t supposed to be born until March 10th, so she’s a little early,” said Lavender.
The mothers said this wasn’t what either of them were expecting, but they said the timing for birth is never perfect.
