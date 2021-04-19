Covenant HealthCare is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Monday afternoon.
The clinic will be at Horizons Conference Center, located at 6200 State St. in Saginaw, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary and it’s free of charge.
To get a vaccine, you must bring your identification, and those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.
