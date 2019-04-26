The Covenant HealthCare Foundation is hosting its annual telethon to improve care for children at Covenant Hospitals, including any patient under the age of 18-years-old and their families.
All of the funds raised by the event will do directly to support medical programs and equipment for kids in the region.
Covenant Kids has raised more than $1 million since 2010 to support pediatric needs in the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond.
The telethon will showcase examples of care for children across the region thanks to Covenant Kids and the businesses, organizations, and individuals who support it.
You can catch the 10th annual telethon from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 on WNEM TV5.
Golf has been moved to TV5+ due to the telethon. Viewers can catch it on channel 5.2 with antenna, channel 199 with Spectrum, or channel 4 with Comcast.
Anyone who would like to make a pledge can call 1 (855) 475-KIDS or stop by the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.