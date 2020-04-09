The Covenant Healthcare Laboratory is now validated to start testing for COVID-19.
The Covenant lab will only be able to process tests for patients who are hospitalized and patients who are admitted through Covenant Emergency Care Center with suspected COVID-19 because of a limited number of test kits.
Tests taken at the Covenant sampling center will still be sent out to other labs.
“Several years ago, Covenant purchased equipment to improve the accuracy of influenza testing. That same equipment was updated in March and that is what allows us to process this critical COVID-19 testing,” said Michelle Bauer, manager of Covenant Laboratory Pathology Services.
Lab techs have been preparing for weeks to perform COV ID-19 testing.
With the ability to test on-site critically ill patients could have a result in around 90 minutes, before the result from the state lab could take several days.
Covenant has also set up a COVID-19 hotline to do screenings over the phone at minimize exposure for people with less severe symptoms. The hotline number is (989) 583-3135.
People will sever symptoms are told to immediately go to the emergency department or call 911.
