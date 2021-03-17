After spending nearly four months battling COVID-19, a mid-Michigan hospital worker is heading home.
After a month’s long battle with COVID-19, Holly Wedding is going home.
"It's my day to go home after 115 days here so I'm excited," Holly Wedding said.
Wedding, a nurse at Covenant Healthcare, became a patient the day before Thanksgiving. Wedding said she's lost 60 pounds and now has Acute Respiratory Disease.
Wedding will be on oxygen for a while, but she is glad to make it back to her family. Trusting her faith to make it through the tough times.
“I just knew it was one day at a time and just think positive and that god was carrying me through this adventure," Holly Wedding said.
Holly's husband Patrick said he is looking forward to making new memories with his wife.
"We're happy to have this outcome and enjoy our future together," Patrick Wedding said. "We were talking about traveling a little bit more and experiencing just the simple things in life."
"I'm going to sit in my lazy boy ha, ha, ha," Holly Wedding said.
Wedding also plans to make up for lost time with her loved ones who came to welcome her to the rest of her life today.
"I missed ten family birthdays so we're going to have one big party in a couple of weeks," Holly Wedding said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.