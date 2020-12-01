Covenant COVID-19 testing center near Fashion Square Mall
(Source: Covenant HealthCare)

The Covenant COVID-19 testing center is being moved to a free-standing building near Fashion Square Mall.

The center is being moved to 4900 Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw on the corner of Bay and Tittabawassee roads.

To receive testing at this location, patients will need a doctor’s order.

This site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Covenant said this space is more efficient and will keep staff and patients out of the elements during the upcoming winter months.

While this site is opening, Covenant is closing its COVID-19 testing site on Michigan Avenue.

