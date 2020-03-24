Covenant HealthCare currently has enough supplies and gear to protect its healthcare workers, but are asking for donations of personal protection equipment as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
"That way, supplies will be ready if needed in coming days and weeks, to protect staff and patients at the Covenant medical center and outlying facilities," the hospital said in a press release.
The hospital is asking for new/unused:
- Disposable face masks
- N95 masks/respirators
- Face shields (clear)
- Safety goggles and other eye protection (clear)
- Disposable gowns
- Disposable Nitrile gloves (non-latex)
- Disposable surgical caps
- Disposable foot covers
- Bleach or antimicrobial wipes
- Hand-sanitizer (>60% alcohol)
- Swabs (for sample/specimen collection)
Covenant is also accepting donations of personal-use masks. If you would like to sew personal use masks, please use this guide.
You can drop off donations to the following locations:
- 700 Cooper at the front desk or drop-box
- 5400 Mackinaw Road at the outdoor drop-off at the Covenant vehicle between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
"We are so appreciative of a community that is rallying to support patients and healthcare workers during this unprecedented time. You are extraordinary," the hospital said.
