Around half the adult patients at Covenant HealthCare have COVID-19.
“It’s in the hundreds. It’s a fluctuating number. It’s a significant increase. To put it in perspective, at our peak in the spring we had about 25 percent inpatient beds taken with COVID patients. So, close to almost doubling since the peak in the spring,” said Dr. Michael Sullivan, Chief Medical Officer with Covenant.
Keep in mind, spring’s situation was so rough it affected those who received priority care.
“Back in the spring we were forced to stop caring for the non-COVID population. That had a serious effect on the health of our patients. Once we started doing those elective things again, people were sicker when they came back in. We’re doing everything we can to avoid that.”
Dr. Sullivan says the hospital has had to get creative. Enacting surge plans and converting and opening separate units. He is hopeful the latest shutdown order will limit the spread of the virus, but it’ll take time.
“Hopefully that will decrease the number of patients that come to the hospital. We’re not gonna see that right away. It’s not like tomorrow there’s no spread of COVID, the disease has an incubation time of up to two weeks. So, I think it’ll take several weeks before we see a decrease.”
