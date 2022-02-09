Covenant HealthCare and Wellspring Lutheran Services announced a new facility coming to Saginaw Township where patients can get post-acute care after a significant medical event.
Through the partnership, the Covenant Transitional Care Unit will move from Covenant’s campus on Michigan Avenue to Wellspring’s Senior Living Campus, located at Shattuck Road and Wieneke Road.
“The opening of the TCC represents only the beginning of how our community will benefit from two legacy, faith-based and dynamic organizations coming together to serve,” said Dave Gehm, president and CEO of Wellspring. “Both Covenant and Wellspring are committed to exploring additional ways our expertise and innovation can serve more and fill in gaps as our communities age.”
The new $5 million facility will be named the Transitional Care Community (TCC) and be part of the offerings on the Wellspring campus. It will provide the most advanced post-hospital care and services available in the Great Lakes Bay region, according to Covenant HealthCare.
“We are excited to continue building upon this partnership, providing high-quality post-hospital care for patients in the Great Lakes Bay Region,” said Kevin Birchmeier, executive vice president and COO of Covenant HealthCare. “This new space will provide a welcoming environment and allow staff to provide a higher level of therapy and nursing care to patients as they progress through their journey to transition home.”
The TCC will help patients transition from hospital to home after a significant medical event. The facility is expected to open in May.
