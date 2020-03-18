Health care workers now on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. As dozens of workers have been infected across the nation, and on top of that, some facilities are running out of personal protection gear.
"They've been running out of things like masks and gowns, gloves and other personal protection things," Kristin Knoll from Covenant Helathcare said.
Knoll says some healthcare facilities are struggling to keep up with basic personal protection items, items that are necessary for day-to-day function.
She's so far Covenant is not experiencing any shortages
"Right now, we don't have a shortage of our personal protective gear for our employees,” Knoll said. “But we are definitely monitoring the situation it changes day by day."
Knoll says they've been watching the national shortage trend and doing their best to prepare. Although they aren't currently experiencing one of their own, she says there is a shortage of COVID-19 test kits
"It's a little bit confusing to the public in the sense that we don't have enough tests, and that's not just at Covenant, that's nationally,” she said. “There's not enough tests to swab and test everyone who has symptoms."
She says it's not the same as a flu test, and the kits have to go to a specific lab in Michigan at this time, but Knoll says covenant is prepared to help.
"Our ERs are prepared to triage emergency situations and to see who needs the test and who does not."
