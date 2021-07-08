The Marijuana Regulatory Agency is recalling a marijuana product that was distributed throughout the state.
The affected packages of infused edible products were made by 3843 Euclid in Bay City, a medical marijuana processor facility at 3843 N. Euclid in Bay City. MRA issued the recall due to unapproved testing and sampling methods of infused edible products.
On March 23, Covert Cups were sampled for safety compliance testing at 3843 Euclid. Days later, the passing test results were entered into the statewide monitoring system. On April 2, the MRA saw 10,000 Covert Cups in the safe room vault area that were in non-opaque yellow, clear, or silver packaging during a compliance check.
The MRA's review for Covert Cups only shows photos of the product in the yellow packaging, not clear or silver. Therefore, it was determined the sample was not representative of the entire production batch.
Anyone who purchased a product in this recall should return them to the store or provisioning center for proper disposal.
Consumers experiencing symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and products used to their physician. Anyone with adverse reactions to the recalled products should email MRA or call 517-284-8599.
