The state Department of Health and Human Services has notified the Kent County Health Department that a Kent County resident has tested positive for the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant.
This specific variant originally came from the United Kingdom. The MDHHS has found 30 positive cases of the variant in the state.
“Fundamentally this is a race for the coverage of our population; a race that pits vaccination efforts against the transmission of infections,” said Dr. Adam London, Director of the Kent County agency. “While we work to minimize the impact of COVID-19 infections, the B.1.1.7 variant is giving the virus increased velocity.”
The Kent County agency is encouraging individuals who have traveled out of Michigan in the past 14 days to be tested. According to the agency, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50% more transmissible than the original COVID-19 virus.
