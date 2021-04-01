Health officials are sounding the alarm as the easier to spread variants continue their spread across the state.
This is the second new variant to be identified in the county since last week.
As COVID-19 cases rise, it is a race between vaccine and variant.
“All three are highly transmissible. And they are complicating things around the world,” said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.
In Michigan, things got more complicated with the state's first confirmed case of the Brazilian variant detected in Bay County.
“We’re at a point where these variants are now going to be predominant here throughout the state and throughout Bay County,” Strasz said.
Bay County confirmed its first case of the U.K. variant a week ago. This week, the South African variant showed up in Lapeer County.
The mutated viruses are considered more contagious than the novel coronavirus. Their potential for severe infections is not fully known.
Strasz said for these variants to arrive at the same time as big get-togethers like spring break and Easter will only lead to faster spread.
“What would it be like if we didn’t have the vaccine going on, but all these variants?” Strasz said. “I would have people recall what it was like in November and December, where in Bay County we had 100-200 cases a day, our hospital was overwhelmed, and we had significant amount of deaths. That’s what would be taking place.”
Strasz is confident the vaccine has tested well against these variants. The more people vaccinated means less spread and less opportunity for further mutations.
