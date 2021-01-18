One person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Chesaning Middle School.
In a letter addressed to parents on Jan. 17, Chesaning Union Schools said it is working with the Saginaw County Health Department to ensure the community’s safety.
Contact tracing has been done with the help of the county health department and all close contacts have been identified.
The school district said if you’re family has not been contacted, your child is not a close contact and does not need to quarantine.
Exposed areas are being cleaned and disinfected.
The school is also cleaning frequently touched surfaces on a daily basis.
Chesaning Union Schools said the situation is fluid and continues to monitor it closely.
