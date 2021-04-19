The William F. Delaney Headquarters Library will be closed on Monday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The library, located at 4195 Pasadena Ave in Flint Township, will be deep cleaned, and patrons who have been in close proximity to the employee have been notified, according to the Genesee District Library.
GDL said it follows all Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) workplace safety guidelines. GDL is also working with the Genesee County Health Department and following CDC guidelines.
