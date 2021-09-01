There were more than 4,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Michigan on Sept. 1.
The data below breaks the numbers down by county in mid-Michigan since the pandemic started.
The populations are based on numbers from 2019. The number of COVID-19 cases come from the state tracker here. The number of cases is what is reported in each county as of Sept. 1.
STATE POPULTION: 9,986,857
COVID CASES: 951,192
COUNTY ... POPULATION ... COVID-19 CASES
- Arenac county- 15,070 ... 1,299 cases
- Bay county- 104,104 ... 11,828 cases
- Clare county- 30,651 ... 2,691 cases
- Genesee county- 407,875 ... 44,345 cases
- Gladwin county 25,279 ... 2,451 cases
- Gratiot county- 40,916 ... 4,301 cases
- Huron county- 31,349 ... 4,297 cases
- Iosco county - 25,197 ... 2,182 cases
- Isabella county - 70,688 ... 6,669 cases
- Lapeer county- 88,038 ... 9,791 cases
- Midland county- 83,355 ... 8,089 cases
- Ogemaw county- 20,898 ... 1,915 cases
- Roscommon county- 23,851 ... 1,982 cases
- Saginaw county- 191,821 ... 22,823 cases
- Shiawassee county- 68,340 ... 6,962 cases
- Tuscola county- 52,939 ... 6,003 cases
